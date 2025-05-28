Orange Bank Appoints Stephanie Melowsky To Lead Legal Services Division, Overseen By Industry Veteran Joseph Ruhl

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The strategic focus will solidify the Bank's commitment to providing tailored solutions to attorneys and law firms in New York

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Co., the market-leading financial institution dedicated to serving the legal services industry and an economic engine of New York's Hudson Valley for more than 133 years, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Melowsky, Esq. as the leader of its Legal Services Industry Specialty.

Stephanie is an attorney who has worked in the banking industry for more than 20 years. She will work closely with Joseph Ruhl, Esq. who has been with the Bank for more than 10 years and is a highly regarded expert on Interest on Lawyer Account (IOLA) and attorney escrow accounts.

This strategic move further solidifies Orange Bank's commitment to providing unparalleled financial expertise and tailored banking solutions to attorneys and law firms throughout Orange, Rockland, Westchester and the Bronx. Stephanie's leadership, experience, and local network, combined with Joe's deep understanding of the legal profession and its unique financial requirements, will be crucial in further developing the Bank's specialized suite of products and services designed specifically for attorneys, including tailored lending options, trust account management, and practice management solutions.

"Orange Bank has long been recognized as a trusted partner and advisor in the lawyer banking sector, regularly hosting and providing CLE classes on topics such as ethical considerations concerning escrow accounts and protecting lawyers against cyber-based fraud on their bank accounts,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO, Orange Bank & Trust Company.“Stephanie's appointment represents an exciting new chapter for the Bank's Legal Services Industry Specialty. With her leadership and Joe's industry knowledge, we are even better positioned to serve and anticipate the evolving needs of our attorney and law firm clients.”

Joe, a valued member of the Orange Bank team and a former practicing attorney, brings a unique perspective to lawyer and law firm banking needs. Prior to joining Orange Bank & Trust in 2015, Joe was the head of the legal services division at Hudson Valley Bank. His extensive knowledge of IOLA regulations and attorney escrow accounts has made him a frequent lecturer on attorney banking issues and a thought leader within the legal community. In collaboration with Stephanie, Joe will provide invaluable guidance and ensure Orange Bank's offerings continue to meet the highest ethical and practical standards of the legal profession.

Orange Bank's dedicated focus and unique product offerings have established it as the“go-to” financial partner for attorneys seeking specialized financial guidance. The Bank's commitment extends beyond traditional banking services, offering valuable insights and resources to support the financial well-being and success of legal professionals.

Stephanie said,“I am thrilled to join Orange Bank and continue to grow the Legal Services Industry Specialty. The Bank's stellar reputation and commitment to serving attorneys is truly impressive, and I look forward to working alongside Joe and the team to build upon this strong foundation and deliver even greater value to our clients.”

“Stephanie's expertise is a tremendous asset to our Legal Services Industry Specialty, and I am confident that together we will provide the exceptional service and specialized knowledge that our attorney clients have come to expect,” said Joe.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley's premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York's top places to work.

Contact Info: Candice Varetoni, AVP Marketing Officer,

