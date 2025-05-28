Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's latest report explores market drivers, trends, regional insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts through 2034.

The personalized medicine biomarkers market size has seen rapid growth in recent years, with statistics showing a rise from $22.85 billion in 2024 to an estimated $26.98 billion in 2025. This boom reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of an impressive 18.0%.

How Big Is the Global Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Market size details reveal that factors attributing to this significant growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising adoption of companion diagnostics, a surge in investment for biomarker research, a keen focus on early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and regulatory support for biomarker-based therapies.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market ?

Furthermore, the report projects that in the coming years, the personalized medicine biomarkers market size will continue to see rapid growth. The projection for 2029 indicates a market worth of $51.53 billion, with a CAGR of 17.6%. Factors such as expanding applications in precision oncology, an increasing demand for targeted therapies, a growing focus on early disease detection, rising consumer demand for personalized approaches, and supportive government policies and funding are contributing to this growth forecast.

Moreover, the emergence of a multi-omics approach for biomarker identification, the development of liquid biopsy-based biomarkers, the increasing use of digital biomarkers, the adoption of AI and machine learning in biomarker discovery, and the expansion of real-world evidence in biomarker validation are among the key trends propelling this robust growth.

Driving the personalized medicine biomarkers market growth forward is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases are long-term medical conditions that progress slowly, persist for a year or more and require ongoing medical attention or limit daily activities. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, inferior diets, lack of physical activity, and high levels of stress contribute to the growing prevalence of these diseases.

Personalized medicine biomarkers market play a crucial role in tailoring treatments for chronic diseases. They identify effective therapies, predict disease progression, and minimize adverse effects based on individual genetic and molecular profiles. This personalization in treatment is pivotal, especially with the forecast from the World Health Organization WHO that by 2050, new cancer cases will surpass 35 million, a 77% increase from 20 million cases estimated in 2022.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Share?

Key industry players operating in the personalized medicine biomarkers market include AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LabCorp, Agilent Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., DH Life Sciences LLC, Myriad Genetics Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Cardiff Oncology Inc., 23andMe Inc., Coriell Life Sciences Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Size?

Emerging trends highlight that major companies in the personalized medicine biomarkers market are focusing on obtaining regulatory approvals to enhance the credibility of their products, improve patient outcomes, and expand their market presence. Illumina, Inc., a U.S.-based biotechnology company was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration FDA for its cancer biomarker test and two companion diagnostics. This test uses next-generation sequencing NGS technology to identify genetic mutations in cancer cells, thereby enabling clinicians to select the most suitable treatments based on individual biomarkers.

How Is the Global Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market Segmented?

The market is segmented into genomic, proteomic, metabolic, and others. Genomic biomarkers are specific genes or genetic mutations that help understand how diseases develop and progress in individuals. These biomarkers are used for various disease indications, including oncology, neurology, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cardiology, and others, for early detection or screening, diagnosis, treatment selection, and monitoring. Hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic labs, and others are the key end users.

What are The Leading Region in the Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market?

Regional insights reveal that in 2024, North America dominated the personalized medicine biomarkers market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

