Global Renin-Angiotensin-System RAS-Acting Agents Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company's Renin-Angiotensin-System RAS-Acting Agents Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of Renin-Angiotensin-System RAS-Acting Agents Market?

According to recent data, the renin-angiotensin-system RAS-acting agents market size has been showing robust growth and is forecasted to maintain this trend. Market size is set to grow from $5.82 billion in 2024 to $6.17 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. This steady growth in the historic period can be credited to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of hypertension, the rise of cardiovascular diseases, a growing aging population, bolstered awareness about blood pressure management, strong clinical research support, and the approval of new drugs.

What Are Some Of The Driving Factors Behind The Growth Of Renin-Angiotensin-System RAS-Acting Agents Market?

This market is expected to demonstrate strong growth in the next few years, reaching $7.73 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Drivers in the forecast period include a growing emphasis on personalized treatment, increasing demand for fixed-dose combinations, augmented investment in cardiovascular research, healthcare accessibility in emerging markets, and a rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period incorporate AI-driven drug development, nanotechnology-based drug delivery, advancements in personalized medicine, blockchain application for clinical data security, wearable biosensors for hypertension monitoring, and the advent of digital twin technology for patient modeling.

A key growth driver in the market is the increasing prevalence of hypertension, a chronic medical condition where the force of blood against the artery walls is consistently too high. This rise can largely be attributed to unhealthy diets especially those high in salt and processed foods. Renin-angiotensin system RAS-acting agents play a crucial role in suppressing hypertension by regulating blood pressure through the inhibition of angiotensin II, a hormone that causes blood vessels to constrict and promotes fluid retention, thus aiding in vasodilation and lowering blood pressure.

Who Are The Major Players In The Renin-Angiotensin-System RAS-Acting Agents Market?

The industries that contribute towards the RAS-acting agents market include major companies such as Pfizer Inc., Merck And Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sandoz International GmbH, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Biocon Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

These companies remain focused on the development of novel RAS inhibitors like Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme ACE inhibitors to improve efficacy, decrease side effects, and target heart failure and kidney diseases. An ACE inhibitor works to lower blood pressure by blocking the enzyme that transforms angiotensin I to angiotensin II, a substance responsible for narrowing the blood vessels.

The renin-angiotensin-system RAS-acting agents market covered in this report is segmented on various fronts:

1 By Drug Class: Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme ACE Inhibitors, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers ARBs, Renin Inhibitors, Aldosterone Antagonists, Other Drug Classes

2 By Indication: Hypertension, Heart Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetic Nephropathy, Coronary Artery Disease

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End-Users

Within these, there are several subsegments:

1 By Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme ACE Inhibitors: Captopril, Enalapril, Lisinopril, Ramipril, Perindopril

2 By Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers ARBs: Losartan, Valsartan, Irbesartan, Olmesartan, Telmisartan

3 By Renin Inhibitors: Aliskiren

4 By Aldosterone Antagonists: Spironolactone, Eplerenone

5 By Other Drug Classes: Dual Angiotensin Receptor-Neprilysin Inhibitors ARNIs, Endothelin Receptor Antagonists, Vasopeptidase Inhibitors, Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonists MRAs, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers With Neprilysin Inhibitors ARNBIs

What Does The Regional Renin-Angiotensin-System RAS-Acting Agents Market Look Like?

In terms of geographical markets, North America was the most sizeable region within the renin-angiotensin-system RAS-acting agents market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

