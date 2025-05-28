'Saal.Ai' And 'Intertec Systems' Announce Strategic Collaboration To Deliver Big Data And AI Solutions Across The GCC

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Saal, a cognitive technology company wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG), and a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data innovation, has announced a strategic collaboration with Intertec Systems, a regionally recognized digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions provider, to jointly deliver cutting-edge AI and Big Data use cases across the Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC)region.

At the core of this partnership is DigiXT – a Made-in-UAE Big Data platform developed by Saal. Designed to meet the strategic needs of governments and enterprises in the region, DigiXT empowers clients to extract actionable insights from complex and large-scale data ecosystems while retaining full data sovereignty and operational control.

What makes DigiXT uniquely valuable is its flexible deployment capability-it can be implemented both on-premises and on the cloud, giving organizations the confidence to align their digital initiatives with their specific security, compliance, and performance requirements. This level of control ensures that customers benefit from a powerful, scalable, and secure data foundation without compromising on regulatory expectations.

The partnership leverages Saal's deep domain expertise in AI, machine learning, and data engineering, and combines it with Intertec Systems' strong regional presence, digital & cloud capabilities, and delivery excellence. Founded in 1991, Intertec Systems brings over three decades of success across sectors including public sector, healthcare, utilities, financial services, and enterprises.

Vikraman Poduval, CEO of Saal said:“With DigiXT, we're not just delivering technology-we're enabling digital independence for the region. Intertec's strong local credibility and execution strength make them the ideal partner to scale this impact across the GCC.”

For his part, Naresh Kothari, Managing Director, Intertec Systems added:“This partnership with Saal is a powerful step forward in delivering regionally developed, secure, and intelligent platforms. With digiXT, we aim to help our clients transform faster, smarter, and with greater control.”

This collaboration represents a shared commitment to building future-ready digital capabilities, promoting regional innovation, and advancing data-driven transformation underpinned by strategic autonomy and technological excellence.