Russia Announces New Direct Talks with Ukraine to Be Revealed
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Wednesday that a fresh round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will be revealed shortly. This upcoming dialogue aims to reignite diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
Lavrov emphasized that one of Russia’s “key requirements” in reaching a settlement is for Ukraine to adopt a neutral stance, remaining non-aligned and free of nuclear weapons. This demand reflects Moscow’s strategic priorities in shaping the future political landscape of the region.
The last direct talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on May 16, marking their first in-person negotiations since the war began in March 2022. Held in Istanbul, those discussions concluded without securing a ceasefire agreement, underscoring the deep challenges still facing both sides. The failure to reach a truce then has heightened international concern and intensified calls for renewed diplomatic engagement.
