ZX Lidars deploys ZX TM in South Africa, supporting wind farm optimisation
(MENAFN- Alesia Communications) ZX Lidars and Globeleq South Africa Management Services, are excited to announce the deployment of a ZX TM wind Lidar at the Klipheuwel Wind Farm in South Africa. This installation aims to provide critical insights into complex wind conditions affecting turbine performance and maintenance.
The ZX TM wind Lidar will assess approaching wind flow patterns, helping to understand factors that contribute to component degradation. Additionally, the technology will be used for power curve verification and yaw misalignment checks, supporting enhanced operational efficiency and asset longevity.
Chris Slinger, Senior Scientist at ZX Lidars, has been working closely with the local team at Globeleq. Commenting on the project Chris said: “Our technology delivers precise wind data in real-time, informing optimisations to yield improved performance, reduced component stress, and greater reliability. The data collected to date has been invaluable and we look forward to working together with the team as the project progress”s”.
Nico Lombard, Asset Manager at Globeleq South Africa Management Services add“d: “The ZX TM wind Lidar has been operational on this complex site for several months to date and we are delighted to have already identified some areas for improvement. The ZX TM helps analyse wind shear, turbulence intensity, and directional changes, providing a deeper understanding of wind behaviour at the site. This information is crucial for optimising turbine performance and minimizing mechanical s”ress.”
