Air France continues flights to Israel

2025-05-28 08:40:04
(MENAFN) Air France stated on Tuesday that it continued flying to Israel, with a flight leaving Paris Charles de Gaulle and arriving at Ben Gurion Airport, which is close to Tel Aviv in the night. The decision is made due to other international airlines resume to adapt their schedules to the zone.

The French flag airline, as well as dozens of others, had stopped its Tel Aviv route function on 4th of May following a rocket fired by the Houthis, which blown up close to Ben Gurion Airport.

The airline stated, "Air France is constantly monitoring developments in the geopolitical situation in the region to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security."

Germany's Lufthansa Group released a statement on Monday that it would until 15th June to sustain the discontinuation of flights to Israel. As well as, Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

