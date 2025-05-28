403
Second edition of UAE School Games concludes, honouring 1,365 male and female student winners across 12 sports categories
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) United Arab Emirates, 26 May 2025-
The finale of the second edition of the UAE School Games successfully concluded at the Dubai Exhibition Center (DEC) in Expo City Dubai. The tournament was organized by the Ministry of Sports and the UAE National Olympic Committee, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and various other sports federations and local educational authorities.
The closing ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; H.E. Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports; H.E. Mohammed Hamza Al Qassim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education; H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for Sports Development and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Sports; H.E. Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), H.E. Dr. Huda Al Matroushi, President of the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation; H.E. Noura Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation.; along with several presidents of national sports federations and officials from the nation’s sports and education sectors and related fields. During the ceremony, H.E. Al Falasi honored the 1,365 male and female students who emerged as victors in various competitions from among 2,686 finalists.
H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, emphasized the crucial role that the UAE School Games Championship plays in shaping the future of sports in the country. His Excellency stated: "It serves as a platform for identifying and nurturing young talent from an early age. This initiative reflects our dedication to integrating sports into the school environment, encouraging healthy competition, and instilling core values such as discipline, teamwork, and national belonging in our youth. Throughout the championship, we have seen remarkable examples of emerging talents that signal a bright future for Emirati sports."
His Excellency further emphasized that the School Games reflect a comprehensive model of collaboration between the sports and education sectors, aligning with the UAE’s vision to closely integrate athletics within the academic space. He said: “We are committed to implementing systematic programs for talent identification in partnership with the UAE National Olympic Committee. These efforts are central to achieving one of our key strategic objectives—to have over 30 Emirati athletes compete in the Olympic Games by 2032. We are already making strong progress toward achieving this ambition.”
His Excellency expressed his gratitude to all partners, including educational and sports organizations, as well as parents, for their vital role in the championship's success. He conveyed pride in the achievements made so far and emphasized the importance of continued efforts to establish school sports as a strong foundation for the long-term development of athletes. He noted that this ongoing dedication is essential for cultivating a new generation of athletes who will enhance the UAE’s standing in the international sports arena.
The finals showcased intense competition among students aged 9 to 17, representing 875 schools from various emirates across the UAE. Participants competed in 12 sports disciplines, including athletics, swimming, fencing, badminton, judo, taekwondo, archery, football, jiu-jitsu, shooting, chess, and table tennis.
The competition concluded with a celebratory awards ceremony, honoring the top three performers in each sport. A total of 1,365 students received gold, silver, and bronze medals in recognition of their outstanding achievements.
The UAE School Games welcomes participation from both public and private schools across the country. It is held in three stages. The first stage occurs within schools, where students engage in training and compete in various sports. The second stage takes place at the emirate level, where schools compete locally within their respective emirates. The final stage is when top-performing students from each emirate come together to compete for medals, ultimately determining the championship winners.
Medal winners from the School Games Championship in selected sports are then invited to take part in athlete assessment and development programs organized by the Emirates Committee for Elite and High-Level Sports. These evaluations aim to assess the athlete's speed, strength, endurance, potential, and physical characteristics such as height and weight. Based on the results, athletes receive customized training and educational programs to support their development. The Committee, in collaboration with the relevant national sports federations, continually monitors each athlete's progress with the goal of preparing them to represent the UAE in international and Olympic competitions.
The primary goal of the School Games is to discover and nurture sporting talent within UAE schools, creating skilled athletes through training and development programs led by the Ministry of Sports. This initiative aims to empower young athletes to strengthen national teams and play a key role in advancing the National Sports Strategy 2031 objectives.
