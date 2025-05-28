403
Winners Revealed at 6th GPCA Supply Chain Excellence Awards
(MENAFN- GPCA) Dubai, UAE, 28 May 2025 – The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA), the voice of the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf, is pleased to announce the winners of the 6th GPCA Supply Chain Excellence Awards, which took place in a star-studded award ceremony during the 16th GPCA Supply Chain Conference on 27 May 2025 at the Address Sky View Hotel, Dubai, UAE.
The Awards attracted a total of 38 submissions from 20 companies across the GCC. Each winner received a trophy of recognition during the award ceremony. An esteemed panel of judges comprising leading industry experts shortlisted finalists across four award categories: Supply Chain Innovation, Best LSP of The Year, Excellence in Sustainability, and Women in Supply Chain. The Awards were open to all regional chemical supply chain and logistics operators and providers, who have developed and integrated innovative and sustainable solutions in their operations.
The winners and finalists at this year’s Awards are:
Category 1: Supply Chain Innovation Award
Winner: Borouge for “Value Chain Optimization and Digitalization of Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) Using AI”
Runner up: Almajdouie & De Rijke Limited Co. (MdR) for “Operations and Maintenance of Radio Shuttle Racking System”
Category 2: Best Logistics Service Provider (LSP) of the Year
Winner: ALFRED TALKE
Runner up: DP World
Category 3: Excellence in Sustainability Award
Winner: TruKKer for “Sustainable Logistics through Electric Truck Integration and Backhaul Optimization”
Runner up: Borouge for “Reducing GHG emissions by transforming the Supply Chain Transportation Network”
Category 4: Women in Supply Chain Award
Winner: Sara Alhababi, Sadara Chemical Company
Runner up: Alhanof Ahmed Al-Buainain, Sipchem
Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “Congratulations to all winners and finalists of this year’s GPCA Supply Chain Excellence Awards. An inspiring ingenuity, great commitment to excellence, and dedication to advancing supply chain operations in the GCC were demonstrated across all nominations we received. While there could be only one winner in each category, every nominee showcased outstanding achievement and hard work, reflecting the region’s drive for supply chain excellence. We celebrated their contributions and look forward to recognizing even greater accomplishments at next year’s Awards, as we continue striving for excellence across the Arabian Gulf region.”
