The Junicorn Moment for Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Gurukulam
Four Students Selected Among Top 40+ Junicorns at Global Junicorn and AI Summit 2025, Texas
27 May 2025, Chikkaballapur, Karnataka: Four children in their secondary grades from the Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Gurukulam have been included in the top 40+ junicorns from India and USA, who will be participating in the Global Junicorn and AI Summit 2025 organised at Texas State University, San Marcos, Texas on the 29 and 30 May 2025. The Summit unites rising startups, AI pioneers, global mentors and investors, and ecosystem leaders who are driving change across industries.
These four bright minds from the Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Gurukulam are not only young, enthusiastic, and fresh with ideas, but they are also driven by a purpose. Pranav Sai and Pranav D R knew what it is to swelt in heat, especially with the global warming that is on the rise. They wished there was a mechanism to warn against heat waves, so people can take precautions when there is an unprecedented wave for prolonged times. They pondered sitting in their Atal Tinkering Lab, which is a special facility provided by the school for little brains to research and innovate. And there they had the brainwave to invent a ‘Wave Warn.’ It uses sentinel hub satellite imagery and open weather maps API to forecast heatwaves that may last more than 3 days, up to 10 days. All it takes is a single forecast using ML Processing and they can see the heat waves visual charts. The best part is that it is a hyperlocal precision system which gives forecast of every local area. The ‘Wave Warn’ will be made available through mobile app, WhatsApp AI Chatbot, SMS alerts, community partnerships, and website.
While the Pranavs have found a way to fight heat by warning people of their impending danger, two other young fellas from their class, were moved by compassion for those who cannot see or hear, and yet have to navigate their path in this world. The nearly 160 million people in this world who may not be able to hear or see, but they can still ‘sense’, was the cue which helped Tej Krishna and Saket Ram come up with an all-new ‘Sense Vibe’ tool. They created a light-weight, wearable sensor using Arduino nano, a vibration motor, ultrasonic sensor, and a tone battery for power supply. When an obstacle is on the way, the ultrasonic sensor sends a signal to the Arduino nano, which commands the vibration motor, and from there, haptic feedback is sent to the user. It is such a timely help for the blind or the deaf to move away from the obstacle, lest they get hurt. The ‘Sense Vibe’ device can be attached to the belt, spectacles, or walking stick of the user, and then they can walk freely without anxiety.
These children represent the vigour to innovate and invent so there is someone out there who can be helped and served, true to the values-based education they have been imparted at the Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Gurukulam. They will pitch their innovation at the summit along with 40+ other top junicorns, in the presence of global industry leaders, AI masters, eminent guests and speakers, and hosts from around the world.
Thanks to the International Startup Foundation that is organising the Global Junicorn and AI Summit 2025 to bring together the brightest minds and boldest ideas, to build a better future for all.
