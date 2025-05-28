Icecure Medical Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
ICECURE MEDICAL LTD .
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
6,040
|
|
|
|
7,564
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
221
|
Inventory
|
|
|
2,036
|
|
|
|
1,988
|
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
|
|
1,065
|
|
|
|
981
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
9,441
|
|
|
|
10,754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
46
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
449
|
|
|
|
524
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
|
|
1,252
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
1,663
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
11,104
|
|
|
|
12,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
953
|
|
|
|
1,232
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
298
|
Employees and other current liabilities
|
|
|
3,771
|
|
|
|
3,984
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
4,996
|
|
|
|
5,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term lease liabilities
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
161
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares, no par value; Authorized 2,500,000,000 shares; Issued and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
114,967
|
|
|
|
112,280
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(108,967)
|
|
|
|
(105,379)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
6,901
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
11,104
|
|
|
|
12,576
|
ICECURE MEDICAL LTD.
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
U.S. dollars in
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
725
|
|
|
|
743
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
507
|
|
|
|
474
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
269
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
1,664
|
|
|
|
1,951
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
1,289
|
|
|
|
1,038
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
922
|
|
|
|
930
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
3,657
|
|
|
|
3,650
|
|
Finance income, net
|
|
|
(69)
|
|
|
|
(41)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
|
|
3,588
|
|
|
|
3,609
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computing basic
|
|
|
57,639,679
|
|
|
|
46,736,034
|
|
ICECURE MEDICAL LTD.
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(3,588)
|
|
|
|
(3,609)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
Exchange rate changes in cash and cash equivalents and short time deposits
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in trade receivables
|
|
|
(79)
|
|
|
|
(54)
|
|
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
|
|
(84)
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Decrease (increase) in inventory
|
|
|
(48)
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
Decrease in right of use assets
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payable
|
|
|
(279)
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
Decrease in lease liabilities
|
|
|
(105)
|
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in employees and other current liabilities
|
|
|
(213)
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(4,039)
|
|
|
|
(2,852)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withdrawal of short-term deposits
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
529
|
|
Withdrawal of (investment in) restricted long term deposits
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs
|
|
|
2,562
|
|
|
|
2,837
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
2,562
|
|
|
|
2,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(1,482)
|
|
|
|
476
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
|
|
|
7,564
|
|
|
|
10,533
|
|
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on balances of cash and cash
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
6,040
|
|
|
|
10,966
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Obtaining a right-of-use asset in exchange for a lease liability
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
23
|
