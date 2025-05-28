DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
BETHESDA, Md., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH ) will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results and business outlook on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call using this link to obtain dial-in and webcast details. Registration details are also available by visiting . To participate in the webcast, please follow instructions via the links above 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.
A replay of the call will be available two hours after completion of the live call for a limited time on the Company's website at .
About the Company
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels and resorts with approximately 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at .
