Spyre Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming June Investor Conferences
WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE ) (the "Company" or "Spyre"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease ("IBD") and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Fireside Time: 8:10am ET
Event: Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
Fireside Time: 9:20am ET
Live audio webcasts and replays of these events will be available on the Spyre investor events website at .
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other immune-mediated disease products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations. Spyre's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre's website at .
Legal Disclaimer:
