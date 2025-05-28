Bitcoin Whales Strike Again, Pairminer Reports Surge In User Registrations As Public Seeks Digital Asset Dividends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amid rising institutional interest in Bitcoin, PAIRMiner announces a sharp increase in new user sign-ups and platform engagement.









PAIRMiner Image

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAIRMiner, a UK-registered cloud mining platform , today announced a 35% surge in user registrations over the past 30 days, citing growing public interest in digital assets spurred by renewed Bitcoin activity from major institutional investors. The uptick highlights how individuals are increasingly turning to accessible platforms like PAIRMiner to capitalize on rising crypto market momentum.

This announcement comes on the heels of widespread speculation around institutional moves in the Bitcoin space. As key market players like Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy signal major investment plans, retail users are also flocking to platforms that offer safe and simple ways to participate.

“We've seen a clear uptick in activity from everyday users who want to take part in the crypto space without needing technical expertise,” said a spokesperson for PAIRMiner.“This growth reflects a broader shift toward inclusive financial tools that enable users to benefit from the digital asset boom.”

To meet this rising demand, PAIRMiner continues to enhance its platform features, offering new users $150 in complimentary cloud computing power at sign-up and supporting daily mining payouts. Users can mine major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC), all without needing to purchase or manage mining hardware.

Key Features of PAIRMiner:



$150 Bonus : Complimentary cloud computing power for new registrant .



Daily Payouts : Profits settled every 24 hours, with reinvestment options.



Referral Program : Earn up to 5% from direct invites and 1.5% from indirect referrals.



Multi-Currency Support : Mine BTC, ETH, LTC, and more.

FCA Registration : The platform operates under UK regulations for enhanced user trust.









Choose a suitable mining contract and start the cloud mining process.

About PAIRMiner

PAIRMiner is a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining service registered in the United Kingdom. Designed for accessibility and transparency, the platform eliminates traditional entry barriers by offering users free initial mining power and simplified tools for generating digital assets. With added services like wallets and staking, PAIRMiner empowers individuals to build long-term crypto strategies.

Media Contact:

Heindrova

PAIRMiner

...



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at