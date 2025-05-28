Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Total Number Of Voting Rights And Share Capital In ROCKWOOL A/S


2025-05-28 08:31:42
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 34 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

28 May 2025

Total number of voting rights and share capital in ROCKWOOL A/S

On 2 May 2025, ROCKWOOL A/S (“the Company ”) completed a reduction of its share capital by nominally 4,601,300 DKK. The reduction was carried out by cancellation of treasury B shares in accordance with the resolution adopted at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2025.

In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Market Act, the Company is required to disclose the total number of voting rights and shares in the event of changes. Following completion and registration of the capital reduction, the Company's share capital and total number of voting rights are as follows:

Share capital (nominal value, DKK) Number of shares (of 1 DKK each) Number of votes
Class A shares 98,178,390 98,178,390 981,783,900
Class B shares 113,427,400 113,427,400 113,427,400
Total 211,605,790 211,605,790 1,095,211,300


Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Search