Eos Energy Secures Strategic Order For Faraday Microgrid's Project In California

EDISON, N.J., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the“Company”), America's leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based long duration energy storage systems sourced and manufactured in the United States, today announced it has secured an order with Faraday Microgrids to deploy a 3 MW / 15 MWh Eos Z3TM system for a commercial microgrid application on tribal land in California.

Funded partially by the California Energy Commission (CEC), the project will support the development of a renewable energy microgrid featuring a highly flexible long duration energy storage system, designed to bolster resilience for the tribe's facilities, provide critical backup power, and deliver demand savings and utility ancillary services.

“This strategic project further demonstrates the performance and reliability of our Z3 systems in real world applications,” said Nathan Kroeker, Eos Chief Commercial Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer.“As a repeat order through our established partners at Faraday and the CEC, this deployment serves as a testament to the strength of our commercial relationships and reinforces our mission to deliver resilient, reliable and domestically manufactured energy solutions.”

The project highlights Eos' continued momentum in California's growing energy market and its role in supporting American energy independence. Along with its Z3 systems, Eos will also provide integration services to ensure seamless deployment and operation.

“It is our great pleasure to once again partner with Eos to deploy their cutting-edge zinc-bromide energy storage technology in one of the largest renewable energy microgrids in the Western United States,” said Faraday Chief Executive Officer, David Bliss.“This will support a Native American community and contribute to bulk grid-edge power stability and availability - demonstrating the ability of distributed energy resources to support the safety and growth of vibrant communities in California and across North America.”

This is Eos' eighth project in partnership with the CEC, and second with Faraday Microgrids, highlighting the Company's growing presence in this critical market and the state's commitment to advancing Made-in-USA energy storage applications.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough ZnythTM aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

About Faraday Microgrids

Faraday Microgrids is the trusted guide for hospitals, industrial facilities, and institutions seeking energy independence. We design, build, and operate turnkey microgrid systems that cut energy costs, boost reliability, and support sustainability-without the complexity. From financing to installation and long-term support, Faraday delivers custom energy systems that keep critical operations running, no matter what.

