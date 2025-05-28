IBN Initiates Coverage Of Lahontan Gold Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) , a Canadian mine development and exploration company, has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

Lahontan is advancing a portfolio of gold and silver assets in Nevada's Walker Lane, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly regions. Through its U.S. subsidiaries, the company controls four gold and silver properties in Nevada, three of which are 100%-owned and one controlled via a low-cost option to acquire full ownership. Lahontan is focused on unlocking oxide gold and silver value from past-producing, infrastructure-rich projects, with a clear near-term path to production.

The company's mission is to responsibly develop and expand its oxide resources while minimizing capital intensity and maximizing economic returns. Leveraging a strong technical team with a track record of advancing projects and building mines, Lahontan is focused on growing gold and silver resources and hitting permitting milestones across multiple sites. Its strategy prioritizes scalability, efficiency, and timely value realization for shareholders.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Lahontan .

With over 19 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . This positions IBN to provide Lahontan the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Lahontan, please visit the company's corporate newsroom at

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its U.S. subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining-friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing*. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101-compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq (grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery; please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project toward production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025.

For more information, visit the company's website at

* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the company's website and SEDAR+.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

512.354.7000 Office

...