Leading Driver In The Mobile Application Security Market 2025: Rise In Mobile Device Penetration Drives The Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Mobile Application Security Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report, the mobile application security market size has experienced enormous growth in the last few years. This market is projected to soar from $6.89 billion in 2024 to $8.47 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.0%. The surge in the historic period can be traced back to escalating mobile device adoption, escalating cybersecurity threats, the growth of mobile commerce, regulatory compliance requirements, and the proliferation of mobile banking.

What stands as the driving force for the exponential growth of the mobile application security market ?

The global rise in penetration of mobile devices is set to put forth robust momentum to the growth of the mobile application security market in the near future. Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, known for their compactness and wireless functionality enabling communication, internet browsing, and app functionality, are being adopted on a large scale. With advancements in wireless technology enabling faster and more reliable connectivity, user convenience and accessibility have improved, leading to widespread adoption. However, the growing use of mobile devices escalates cybersecurity risks, thereby creating a demand for more efficacious mobile app security which further leads to the emergence of advanced solutions to protect user data, enhance encryption and prevent cyber threats.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



Are we expecting the mobile application security market to maintain its growth rate in the coming years?

Yes, the mobile application security market size is envisaged to maintain exponential growth over the next few years, with estimates suggesting a rise to $19.20 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of 5G networks, a burgeoning demand for zero-trust security, an increasing mobile workforce, stricter data protection laws, and growth in AI-powered security solutions. Major trends in the forecast period revolve around the advancement in mobile security technology, continuous research and development in threat detection, innovation in encryption techniques, the development of AI-driven security frameworks, and increasing investment in cybersecurity advancements.

Who are the key players in the mobile application security market?

The mobile application security market is dominated by major global corporations, including International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., F5 Inc., Avast Software, Ivanti, Kaspersky, Sophos Limited, Rapid7, McAfee Corp., OneSpan Inc., Lookout Inc., Veracode Inc., Onapsis Inc., Appdome Inc., Guardsquare NV, Indusface Private Limited, Acunetix, NowSecure, Pradeo, Data Theorem Inc., and AVG Technology.

What trends are stirring the market?

Major companies active in the mobile application security market are turning their attention towards developing advanced solutions such as mobile app risk intelligence solutions. These solutions aid enterprises in quickly assessing and mitigating security, privacy, and compliance risks in third-party mobile apps. For example, in October 2024, NowSecure, a US-based mobile security company, unveiled the NowSecure Mobile Application Risk Intelligence MARI, a platform that offers risk scores for third-party mobile apps through standards-based security testing, thereby enabling enterprises to identify and mitigate risks in apps from public stores like Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



How is the mobile application security market segmented?

The main solution types of mobile application security are split into software and service. The software used for mobile application security is designed to safeguard apps from threats, ensuring protection from data breaches, malware, and unauthorized access. It operates on different operating systems such as the iPhone operating system iOS, Android, among others, and presents different deployment options including cloud and on-premise. The solutions are available for several enterprises which range from small and medium-sized enterprises to large enterprises, and are leveraged in various sectors including banking, financial services, insurance, information technology and telecommunications, retail, healthcare, education, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and others.

Where is the majority of the mobile application security market concentrated?

Based on regional analysis, North America held the largest share in the mobile application security market in 2024. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company.

Mobile Crushers and Screeners Global Market Report 2025



Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2025



Mobile Phone Insurance Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has earned a reputation for its comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, the contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.