Movement Climbing, Yoga & Fitness Doubles Down On Conservation--Matching Donations To Access Fund Up To $50,000

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Climbing is more than a sport for those who enjoy it. It allows participants to forge deep connections to nature, community, and personal growth. But nearly 60% of America's climbing areas sit on federal lands now facing budget cuts, overuse, and development pressures. Access Fund's Conservation Team and Climber Stewards work year-round to teach Leave No Trace principles, build sustainable trails, and advocate for climbing access.

"At Movement, we believe climbing and conservation go hand in hand," said Anne-Worley Moelter, CEO of Movement Climbing, Yoga & Fitness. "Our match campaign invites every climber to double their impact-protecting the land where our community connects, explores, and grows."

Movement's match campaign, which runs between June 2nd and June 13th, means every contribution will go twice as far toward:



Expanding Climber Steward Programs to educate more visitors on responsible recreation and Indigenous land histories

Deploying Conservation Teams to restore trails, stabilize crags, and partner with land managers Sustaining Critical Stewardship as federal funding declines

"We're thrilled to partner again with Movement on this vital campaign," said Heather Thorne, Executive Director at Access Fund. "Their leadership inspires climbers to step up for conservation-ensuring our public lands remain accessible for generations."

Movement's Move with Purpose program partners with like-minded organizations to expand access by removing financial and social barriers; supporting outdoor stewardship to protect and preserve climbing spaces for future generations; and fostering community connection and personal growth through leadership development and skills training in climbing, yoga, and fitness.

The ongoing partnership with Access Fund is a cornerstone of Movement's Move with Purpose program, reflecting their commitment to support environmental stewardship.

Movement invites climbers everywhere to give today and double their impact for the future of public lands:

About Movement Climbing, Yoga and Fitness

Movement is the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms. Every Movement facility is committed to growing the climbing community through a shared vision to empower personal transformation. Movement gyms feature bouldering, top-roping, lead climbing, and amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities – from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families.

For more information on locations, membership options, community events and educational programs, visit: Movement Gyms .

