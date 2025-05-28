Rigel To Present At The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL ), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on hematologic disorders and cancer, today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and CEO, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 12:50 p.m. ET in New York, NY.
To access the live webcast or archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . Please connect to Rigel's website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.
About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL ) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit .
Contact for Investors & Media:
Investors:
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
650.624.1232
[email protected]
Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
646.461.6387
[email protected]
