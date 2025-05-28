Milestone Pharmaceuticals To Present At The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
A webcast of the presentation will be available on June 5th at 8:10 AM EDT. The webcast will be available to watch live and there will be a replay for approximately 90-days following the presentation on the News & Events section of Milestone's website
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company's focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone's lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.
Contact:
Kim Fox, Vice President, Communications , ...
Investor Relations
Kevin Gardner, ...
