Prosper Mobilizes Crews For Additional Drilling At Cyprus
|Hole ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Length (m)
|DD25CYP001
|664,461
|6,197,242
|215
|-60
|500
|DD25CYP002
|664,061
|6,197,533
|215
|-60
|500
|DD25CYP003
|664,607
|6,197,438
|215
|-70
|602
About the Cyprus Project
The road-accessible Cyprus Project is situated in north-central British Columbia, Canada. The 623 square kilometre Project includes the historical Kaza and Northstar copper prospects (see the Company's February 20th, 2024 and February 26th, 2024 news releases for details) and represents a district-scale copper-gold porphyry exploration Project.
At the historical Kaza copper-gold prospect, soil samples up to 5.09 gpt gold and 10,000 ppm copper and surface rock chip samples from 1973 including 0.88% copper, 15.4 gpt gold and 120 gpt silver over 4.0 metres coincide with a 2,000 by 600 metre area of high IP chargeability and low magnetic response. The presence of sparse feldspar porphyry dikes and the sulphide assemblages present at surface suggest copper-gold porphyry mineralization may improve at depth.
Copper mineralization at the Northstar prospect consists of vein-hosted and disseminated chalcocite and bornite within faulted and fractured andesite. Surface trench sampling results includes 23.0 metres grading 2.1% copper and historical drilling intercepts include 0.55% copper over 138.2 metres. Zones of copper mineralization outlined by previous operators at the Northstar prospect are likely driven by a magmatic-hydrothermal system in the immediate vicinity.
The Big-Time prospect has not seen historical drilling despite the presence of a pronounced copper-bearing area of phyllic alteration that coincides with strong copper-molybdenum geochemistry, high IP chargeability and northeast trending feldspar porphyry dikes.
A heli-borne ZTEM (z-axis tipper electromagnetic) geophysical survey comprising 3,760 line-kilometres was completed over the entirety of the Cyprus Project in the summer of 2024. Numerous porphyry copper ± gold exploration targets were outlined, including Target A, which is characterized as a 2 x 4 kilometre conductivity high anomaly coincident with a 2 x 3 kilometre magnetic low anomaly proximal to a regionally mapped NW-trending fault. Initial drilling at Target A indicates the presence of a magmatic-hydrothermal system related to porphyritic intrusions.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration for Prosper Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
For an overview of Prosper Gold please visit
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Per:“Peter Bernier”
Peter Bernier
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Peter Bernier
President & CEO
Prosper Gold Corp.
Cell: (250) 316-6644
Email: ...
Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about the planned exploration of the Cyprus Project, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment