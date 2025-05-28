Bright Minds Biosciences To Present At The 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Thursday, June 5, 2025
|Time:
|8:10m ET
|Webcast:
|Click Here
To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your Jefferies representative at ... .
The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company's website at under Events and Presentation. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.
Bright Minds Biosciences has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: ...
Alex Vasilkevich
Chief Operating Officer
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.
T: 414-731-6422
E: ...
