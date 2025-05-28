Clip Money Inc. Announces RSU And Option Grants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (TSX-V: CLIP) (OTCQB: CLPMF) (“” or the”), a company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses, is pleased to announce the issuance of the previously announced 965,000 restricted share units (the“”) and 27,500 options to acquire common shares of the Company (the“”, and together with the RSUs, the“”) to certain executives and employees to recognize their performance in 2024. In addition to the Awards announced on May 23, 2025, the Company is pleased to announce the grant of an additional 450,000 RSUs to certain directors of the Company, as compensation for their continuing role as directors.

All of the RSUs awarded to directors will vest 12 months after the date of the grant, and all of the RSUs awarded to executives and employees will vest over a three year period following the date of the grant, with one-third vesting every 12 months. The Options have a three-year vesting period, with an exercise price equal to CAD$0.19, being the closing market price of Clip Money's common shares on May 27, 2025, and will expire 10 years from the date of the grant. The RSUs and Options will be governed by the terms of the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan, under which an aggregate of 10,516,419 Common Shares are issuable.

