MEDIA ADVISORY PHOTO OPPORTUNITY: Tour Of De Havilland Canada's Special Mission Aircraft
The event will include a walk-through of a waterbomber aircraft and special configuration Dash 8, highlighting De Havilland Canada's capabilities in designing and delivering specialized aircraft solutions for a range of mission profiles.
Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Time: 2:30 p.m. (ET)
Location: Skyservice Hangar, Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport
Address: 350 Comet Pvt. Ottawa. Entrance to static is from the back parking lot on Airbus Private.
Photo Opportunity:
- Tour of the De Havilland Canada Special Mission Aircraft Interview opportunities with spokespersons and subject matter experts
Media RSVP:
Please confirm your attendance by contacting Jody Moseley at ... .
Note: Valid press credentials will be required for access.
