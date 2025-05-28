Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MEDIA ADVISORY PHOTO OPPORTUNITY: Tour Of De Havilland Canada's Special Mission Aircraft


2025-05-28 08:17:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the media are invited to attend the Skyservice Business Aviation Hangar at the Ottawa airport for a tour of De Havilland Canada's Special Mission Aircraft.

The event will include a walk-through of a waterbomber aircraft and special configuration Dash 8, highlighting De Havilland Canada's capabilities in designing and delivering specialized aircraft solutions for a range of mission profiles.

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Time: 2:30 p.m. (ET)
Location: Skyservice Hangar, Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport
Address: 350 Comet Pvt. Ottawa. Entrance to static is from the back parking lot on Airbus Private.

Photo Opportunity:

  • Tour of the De Havilland Canada Special Mission Aircraft
  • Interview opportunities with spokespersons and subject matter experts

Media RSVP:
Please confirm your attendance by contacting Jody Moseley at ... .

Note: Valid press credentials will be required for access.


