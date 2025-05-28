MEDIA ADVISORY PHOTO OPPORTUNITY: Tour Of De Havilland Canada's Special Mission Aircraft

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the media are invited to attend the Skyservice Business Aviation Hangar at the Ottawa airport for a tour of De Havilland Canada's Special Mission Aircraft.

The event will include a walk-through of a waterbomber aircraft and special configuration Dash 8, highlighting De Havilland Canada's capabilities in designing and delivering specialized aircraft solutions for a range of mission profiles.

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 2:30 p.m. (ET)

Location: Skyservice Hangar, Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport

Address: 350 Comet Pvt. Ottawa. Entrance to static is from the back parking lot on Airbus Private.

Tour of the De Havilland Canada Special Mission Aircraft Interview opportunities with spokespersons and subject matter experts

Please confirm your attendance by contacting Jody Moseley at ... .

Note: Valid press credentials will be required for access.