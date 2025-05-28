Carecloud Announces Results From Annual Shareholders' Meeting

SOMERSET, N.J., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that it held its 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 27, 2025, during which shareholders re-elected Anne Busquet, Bill Korn and Lawrence Sharnak for another two-year term. Shareholders also voted to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company's 2025 Proxy Statement's compensation tables and any related information found in such proxy statement and voted to approved the appointment of Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2025.

CareCloud's shareholders approved the following three proposals:

Re-elect Anne Busquet, Bill Korn and Lawrence Sharnak to the Board of Directors.The compensation of the Company's named executive officers, on an advisory basis, as disclosed in the Company's Proxy Statement.The appointment of Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A. as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2025.

CareCloud is proud to announce the re-appointment of Anne Busquet, Bill Korn and Lawrence Sharnak to the Board. Anne Busquet has over 30 years of executive business experience with American Express and Interactive Corp. Bill Korn served as our Chief Financial Officer for 10 years before retiring in October 2023. Lawrence Sharnak served at American Express for more than 30 years where he held a variety of senior leadership roles.

“We are pleased to announce the re-election of Anne, Bill and Larry,” said CareCloud's Co-CEO, Stephen Snyder.

The final voting tallies from this year's Annual Meeting were included in a Form 8-K which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com . To listen to video presentations by CareCloud's management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit .

