Preferred Travel Group Names Philipp Weghmann Chief Development Officer And President Of Beyond Green

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Travel Group , the family-owned company that operates global travel brands and programs including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, and PTG Consulting, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philipp Weghmann as Chief Development Officer. In this newly created executive position, Weghmann will lead company-wide development initiatives to accelerate strategic growth and innovation. He will also serve as President of Beyond Green, reflecting Preferred's deepened commitment to expanding the brand's presence and impact around the world.

In this dual role, Weghmann will oversee the group's global development efforts, working closely with departmental and regional leadership teams to identify strategic opportunities for brand expansion and portfolio alignment. His leadership will also extend across the company's IQA (Integrated Quality Assurance) and Alliance Partner programs, ensuring consistency and excellence across services and brands.

“As we look to the future of our company, this new leadership role is a pivotal step in reinforcing our long-term vision for thoughtful growth and purpose-driven hospitality,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO, Preferred Travel Group.“Philipp brings a deep understanding of our brand DNA, a proven global track record, and a passion for people and planet that aligns well with our ambitions across all business verticals. We are thrilled to welcome him back to our executive team.”

A seasoned and visionary hospitality leader, Weghmann brings over 20 years of industry experience and a unique blend of luxury brand expertise and global development acumen. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Luxury Collection at Marriott International, where he oversaw global brand strategy, marketing, partnerships, guest experience, and brand standards for a portfolio of more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries. During his tenure, the brand achieved significant growth milestones and launched high-profile properties in markets such as Kyoto, Seoul, Vail, Madrid, Istanbul and Munich.

Prior to his tenure at Marriott, Weghmann held several leadership roles at Preferred Travel Group, beginning as Regional Director for the Iberian Peninsula & Mediterranean in 2006. He later served as Area Managing Director for Latin America & the Caribbean and ultimately as Executive Vice President – Europe. His contributions were widely recognized, including being named one of HSMAI Europe's“Top 20 Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality & Travel” in 2018.

About Preferred Travel Group

Owned and operated by the Ueberroth Family, Preferred Travel Group is the parent company of brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, and PTG Consulting, representing more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 90 countries, in addition to a global portfolio of destination marketing organizations and tourist boards. With more than 350 seasoned associates situated across 35 countries, the company connects independent hotels, hospitality companies, and destinations to key markets worldwide through strategic branding, sales, integrated marketing, revenue management, distribution services, and other consultancy services. Fueled by its brand promise, Believe in Travel, the company and its hotel and travel brands champion an unwavering belief in the transformative power of travel and its ability to enrich lives, inspire a greater respect for the planet, and expand hearts and minds to other cultures and ways of living. For more information visit PreferredTravelGroup.com.

