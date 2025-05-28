VEEPEEN Launches With Viral Momentum, Crosses 3,000 Holders Amid VEEPEEN Meme Surge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VEEPEEN is a community-driven memecoin launched as a provocative fusion of privacy culture and viral internet branding.

Perth, Australia, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto world has a new viral disruptor: $VPN, a memecoin with a name that turns heads and a strategy that turns momentum into community. Unlike traditional VPNs (“Virtual Private Networks”), this VPN stands for V****a P***s Network. The result is a meme-powered project that blends internet culture, social irreverence, and ironic utility into one fast-growing token.







Now crossing 3,000 holders and expanding rapidly, $VPN captures the chaotic spirit of the internet. The team is openly tapping into the most viral meta of 2025: anatomy meets anonymity. This alignment has sparked a wave of“VEEPEEN” memes that now fuel much of the project's viral energy.

A Meme That Understands the Internet

At its core, $VPN is a double entendre. It hijacks the acronym most associated with encrypted browsing and redefines it through the lens of raw, meme-ready branding.

It is this intentional contrast (between data protection and digital depravity) that has made $VPN impossible to ignore. $VPN stands out for its cultural awareness and total commitment to internet-native humor.

Gaining Traction and Market Attention

Despite its absurd premise, $VPN is showing real momentum. Backed by high-engagement KOLs and degen communities, the token has evolved from a joke into a serious contender.

Early buyers are aligning not just with a token but with a brand that openly challenges crypto's tendency toward sameness. With viral growth, mounting attention, and talk of future listings, there's a lot of hype around VPN. In fact, people in the space now cite $VPN as a potential $100 million market cap breakout.

Built for the Post-Ironic Web3 Era

The project's tagline (“The only protection you need”) sums up its self-aware design. While traditional VPNs offer encrypted access and privacy, this $VPN offers something more abstract: a mirror to how crypto, memes, and culture collide in 2025.

The VPN team is working to go beyond the mere memecoin definition. In fact, this project is more of a commentary wrapped in community. The idea is powered by people who understand that the internet rewards contradiction and commits to the bit.

About VPN

VPN (V****a P***s Network) is a community-driven memecoin launched as a provocative fusion of privacy culture and viral internet branding. By reinterpreting the acronym VPN, the project builds its identity on contrast, chaos, and cultural resonance.

With over 3,000 holders and rapid growth, $VPN has positioned itself as a standout token in the Web3 memecoin space. It is not a protocol; it is a performance. A decentralized brand for those who understand the power of memes, meta, and momentum. The project's meme culture continues to expand across platforms, driven in part by the growing popularity of the“VEEPEEN” meme trend.

Anyone curious to learn more about this project can check out the founder's official announcement and VPN's DexScreener page below.

Website | X (Twitter) Official Announcement | $VPN on DexScreener





