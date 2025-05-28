Step Into The Story: Award-Winning VR Show 'Uncanny Alley: A New Day' Comes To Raindance

Promotional poster for Uncanny Alley: A New Day, a live VR theatre experience by Ferryman Collective and Virtual Worlds Company. Official selection of Venice Immersive, SXSW, NewImages and Raindance Immersive. [Rick Treweek]

Gh0st and Atom share a moment under surveillance in Uncanny Alley: A New Day, a live VR theatre show by Ferryman Collective and Virtual Worlds Company. [Christopher Lane Davis]

A tense standoff unfolds in Uncanny Alley: A New Day as Atom faces off against an A.L.I. enforcer. The live VR theatre experience explores rebellion in a digital world. [Rick Treweek]

Attend from anywhere in the world! This groundbreaking VR theatre show offers both live interactive and livestream viewing options.

- Stephen Butchko, writer and co-creatorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The future of storytelling has arrived. Ferryman Collective and Virtual Worlds Company are proud to present their multi-award-winning virtual reality theatre show, Uncanny Alley: A New Day, now featured in the 10th edition of Raindance Immersive , one of the most respected showcases for emerging immersive artists worldwide.“More than entertainment, this is connection,” said Stephen Butchko writer and theatrical director of the show.“We're grateful to Raindance Immersive for championing this form and giving audiences around the world a chance to experience it live.”This marks a major milestone not only for the creators, but also for global audiences - as tickets are now available to the general public. Viewers from across the globe can attend performances virtually, either live in VR or via livestream, making this groundbreaking experience accessible like never before.A NEW KIND OF THEATERUncanny Alley: A New Day is an intimate, fully live virtual reality performance featuring two actors who fluidly portray multiple characters in a cyberpunk narrative that explores identity, rebellion, and digital liberation.Set in a dystopian world where human connection has been fractured by control systems, the story follows Gh0st, a brilliant hacker, and her evolving AI companion, Atom, as they lead a group of protesters through a maze of virtual back-alleys in search of freedom. Audiences contemplate the ramifications of leaving their home - or staying to fight for those they love.“This show isn't just about showcasing what VR can do - it's about how deeply it can make people feel,” says Christopher Lane Davis, who led animation, FX, and music composition.“It was important to me that, even with its whimsy and moments of awe, the experience stayed grounded in emotional truth.”With no stage separating audience from actor, participants are fully immersed within the performance, their voices and decisions impacting how the story unfolds.TWO WAYS TO ATTEND🔹 Live VR PerformanceJoin via Meta Quest 2, 3, 3s, Pro, or PCVR-compatible headset. Audience members are active participants - able to move, speak, and interact in real-time with the performers and the world around them. This is live theatre reinvented, where you're not just watching the story, you are in it.🔹 Livestream Access (No VR Needed)For those without a headset, Uncanny Alley: A New Day is also available via a private YouTube livestream. This option allows anyone with a screen and internet access to experience the full show, non-interactively, as a spectator.FESTIVAL PREMIERE AND ACCLAIMFollowing its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, the show won the Fanheart3 XR Experience Award and received global recognition for its innovative storytelling. It was later awarded XR Must's 2024 honor for Best Interactivity/Performance, and placed second for Best Sound Design. The performance has since appeared at SXSW, Tempo Dokumentärfestival, Imagine Fantastic Film Festival, and NewImages Festival, where it premiered in both English and French.The production has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter, No Proscenium, Voices of VR, Loud and Clear Reviews, Mixed News and Forbes. XR thought leaders such as Kent Bye and Laetitia Bochud have highlighted it as a benchmark in VR performance art.ABOUT THE CREATORSThe project is the result of a groundbreaking collaboration between Ferryman Collective, one of the leading voices in live immersive VR theatre, and Virtual Worlds Company, known for its deep creative exploration in XR spaces.Co-created by Stephen Butchko and Rick Treweek (aka MetaRick), the show represents a technical and artistic leap forward. Treweek, previously celebrated for his VR worlds, worked closely with Ferryman to re-imagine Uncanny Alley as a narrative-driven theatrical production optimized for standalone VR headsets like the Meta Quest.“We challenged ourselves to create something that could work on accessible hardware, without compromising story or immersion,” said Rick Treweek, co-creator of Uncanny Alley: A new Day and the creator of the worlds and characters that inhabit the experience.RAINDANCE IMMERSIVE: A GLOBAL STAGECelebrating its 10th year, Raindance Immersive is curated by industry leaders Mária Rakušanová and Joe Hunting along with their team. Known for supporting cutting-edge immersive creators, Raindance is officially recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, BAFTA, and BIFA. Works selected here are eligible for Oscarand BAFTA nominations - making it one of the most important XR platforms in the world.“Raindance is where emerging voices meet global opportunity,” said Whitton Frank, producer and performer on the project.“And that's why it was so important for us to present Uncanny Alley: A New Day at this prestigious festival - known for its support of artistically ambitious, technically daring, and impactful creators.”WHY THIS MATTERS NOWAs live theatre faces physical challenges, Uncanny Alley: A New Day is not only a show - it's a blueprint for the future. It invites audiences into a living world where their presence matters and where the boundaries between stage, screen, and soul blur into something thrillingly new, expanding theatre's reach to new audiences.HOW TO JOINPerformances are scheduled across global time zones, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.Reserve your ticket - #/2025-uncanny-alley-a-new-day/ - and step into the future of theatre.To experience the performance in VR, you will need a Meta Quest 2, 3, 3s, Pro (untethered), or a PCVR headset connected to a computer.Alternatively, a 2D livestream version of the show is available for viewing via a private YouTube link. This option can be accessed on any computer or mobile device with internet connectivity.MEDIA SHOWINGS AND INTERVIEW REQUESTSMembers of the press are invited to request access to private media showings of Uncanny Alley: A New Day.For access or to schedule an interview with the creators, please contact Ferryman Collective directly.

Deirdre A Butchko

Ferryman Collective

+1 323-403-3376

email us here

Official trailer for the new interactive VR show from Ferryman Collective and Virtual Worlds Company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.