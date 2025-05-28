Global Quantum Sensors Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Does The Quantum Sensors Market Landscape Look Like?

The astonishing growth rate of the quantum sensors market in the recent years is set to continue into the near future. The market is expected to grow from $0.39 billion in 2024 to $0.46 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.6%. Varieties of factors are in play that have driven this growth surge in the past, such as dramatic increases in government funding for quantum research, a surge in demand for precise measurement tools, and constraints of classical sensors in complex environments. Early adoption in the defense and aerospace sectors and burgeoning growth of quantum computing ecosystem also share the credit.

What Does The Future Outlook Of The Quantum Sensors Market Look Like?

Over the next decade, the quantum sensors market is likely to double in size. Its value is projected to reach $0.93 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.2%. This rapid growth is believed to be fuelled by rising investments in quantum technology startups, proliferation of applications in healthcare and autonomous vehicles, integration with AI and machine learning systems, and an enhanced demand for ultra-sensitive sensing in navigation and imaging. The scope of quantum technologies' commercialization is expanding, and its appeal is growing. Numerous trends are emerging, such as advancements in quantum entanglement-based sensing, ongoing innovations in quantum gravimetry and magnetometry and rapid development of compact and portable quantum sensors.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Quantum Sensors Market?

Another key driver of the quantum sensors market is the growing demand for high-precision measurement devices. These are cutting-edge instruments that provide extremely accurate and reliable measurements in varied industries, including but not limited to aerospace, healthcare, and manufacturing. High precision measurement devices fortified with quantum sensors facilitate ultra-sensitive detection and significantly improve accuracy in healthcare diagnostics, scientific research, and a range of industrial applications.

Who Are The Primary Industry Players In The Quantum Sensors Market?

The major players in this burgeoning market include BAE Systems, Oxford Instruments, LI-COR Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., ColdQuanta Inc., SandboxAQ, Q-CTRL, AoSense Inc., ID Quantique, and M Squared Lasers Limited among several others. These corporations are increasingly focusing on innovative solutions such as next-gen quantum imaging sensors to enhance detection accuracy and enable advanced imaging capabilities in challenging environments.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Quantum Sensors Market?

Where is this rapid growth happening? Europe held the highest share in the quantum sensors market in 2024. However, other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa are also contributing to the global market.

Market Segmentation:

1 By Type: Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, Photosynthetically Active Radiation PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors, Other Types

2 By Platform: Neutral Atoms, Trapped Ions, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, Optomechanics, Photons, Defects In Diamonds, Superconductors

3 By Application: Aerospace And Defense, Oil And Gas, Agriculture And Environment, Construction And Mining, Automotive And Transportation, Healthcare, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Atomic Clocks: Chip-Scale Atomic Clocks CSAC, Rubidium Atomic Clocks, Cesium Atomic Clocks, Hydrogen Masers

2 By Magnetic Sensors: Optical Magnetometers, SQUID Magnetometers Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices, Alkali Vapor Magnetometers

3 By Photosynthetically Active Radiation PAR Quantum Sensors: Underwater Photosynthetically Active Radiation PAR Sensors, Terrestrial Photosynthetically Active Radiation PAR Sensors

4 By Gravity Sensors: Quantum Gravimeters, Quantum Accelerometers

5 By Other Types: Quantum Gyroscopes, Quantum Imaging Sensors, Quantum LiDAR Sensors

