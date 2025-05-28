Key Trend Shaping The Radiation Oncology Market In 2025: Advanced Radiation Therapy Systems Enhancing Patient Outcomes

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Forecasted Growth Of The Radiation Oncology Market?

The radiation oncology market size has displayed strong growth in the recent years and continues on a growth trajectory. It is projected to rise from $7.99 billion in 2024 to $8.75 billion in 2025, a considerable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. Growth factors driving this hike include a rising incidence of cancer, increased healthcare spending, growth in healthcare infrastructure investments, a rising aging population, and an increase in complex cancer cases.

What Is the Projected Market Size of Radiation Oncology In The Next Few Years?

The market size is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years. It is forecast to expand to $12.51 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.3%. Factors contributing to this growth in the forecast period include growing demand for precision treatments, expansion of outpatient cancer centers, increasing adoption of treatment planning software, increasing government initiatives in cancer care, as well as a flourishing healthcare infrastructure.

What Are Some Of The Driving Factors Behind The Growth Of Radiation Oncology Market?

A key driver propelling the growth of the radiation oncology market is the continuous rise in cancer patients. Cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body, and its incidence is largely fueled by the widespread adoption of unhealthy lifestyles which significantly elevate cancer risks. Using high-energy radiation to destroy cancer cells, radiation oncology helps shrink tumors, relieve symptoms, enhance the effectiveness of surgery and chemotherapy, ultimately improving precision and outcomes. The UK's National Health Service reported 346,217 new cancer diagnoses in 2022, averaging 948 per day, a 5% increase from 329,664 in 2021. The rising number of cancer patients is therefore driving the growth of the radiation oncology market.

Which Companies Are Key Players In The Radiation Oncology Market?

A glance at the thriving radiation oncology market points to some major players. These include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Shimadzu Corporation, Elekta AB, Mirion Technologies, Ion Beam Applications IBA, Accuray Incorporated, Canon Medical Systems, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, ViewRay Inc., MDS Nordion, Mevion Medical Systems, PTW-Freiburg, Toshiba Medical Systems, CivaTech Oncology, ProTom International, Radcal Corporation, ScandiDos.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Radiation Oncology Market?

Rapid advancements in the radiation oncology sector see companies focusing on developing state-of-the-art radiation therapy systems with AI-powered imaging and adaptive technologies. The aim is to enhance treatment precision, reduce side effects, and improve patient outcomes for a variety of cancer treatment applications. For instance, Elekta, a Sweden-based medical technology firm, introduced Evo in May 2024. It's a CT-Linac with high-definition AI-enhanced imaging designed to boost radiation therapy techniques. The versatile system supports offline and online adaptive radiation therapy and provides clinicians greater precision and flexibility to design personalized treatments for patients.

How Is The Radiation Oncology Market Segmented?

The radiation oncology market analyzed in this report is segmented as follows-

By Type:

External Beam Radiation Therapy,

Internal Beam Radiation Therapy,

By Application:

Prostate Cancer,

Breast Cancer,

Lung Cancer,

Head And Neck Cancer,

Colorectal Cancer,

Cervical Cancer,

Gynecological Cancer,

Other Applications

By End-User:

Hospitals,

Cancer Research Institutes,

Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Internal Beam Radiation Therapy further includes Brachytherapy, Endocavitary Brachytherapy, Interstitial Brachytherapy, Intraluminal Brachytherapy.

External Beam Radiation Therapy incorporates 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy 3DCRT, Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy IMRT, Stereotactic Radiosurgery SRS, Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy SBRT, Image-Guided Radiation Therapy IGRT.

What Does The Regional Radiation Oncology Market Look Like?

The largest region for the expansion of the radiation oncology market in 2024 was North America, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the quickest growing region in the forecasted period. The regions analyzed in the radiation oncology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

