Lula Praises China's“Immense Transformative Potential” For Brazil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared,“The partnership with China has immense transformative potential,” in a May 27, 2025, speech read by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin at Brazil's Rio Branco Institute.
China, Brazil's top trade partner since 2009, drives economic growth through trade, investment, and infrastructure. Lula's May 2025 China visit secured $27 billion for renewable energy, technology, and education projects.
Brazil exports $106 billion annually to China , mainly soybeans, iron ore, and oil, while importing $57.5 billion in electronics and pesticides. Bilateral trade reached $157.5 billion in 2023, growing 10.2% yearly, yielding a $48.5 billion surplus.
Chinese investments, now fifth globally, total $54 billion, boosting aviation and electric motor industries. A $1 billion sugarcane-based aviation fuel plant and green energy research center align with Brazil's 2055 energy plan, enhancing low-carbon infrastructure.
Infrastructure projects strengthen economic ties. The 1,757 km Transnordestina Railway links Brazil's northeast to ports with Chinese funding. The 2,396 km Bioceanic Route shortens Asian export routes by 3,000 km, boosting trade efficiency.
China-Financed Energy Expansion and Lula's Global South Diplomacy
The GNA Thermoelectric Park's Phase II adds 1,672 MW, supported by Chinese capital. These initiatives create thousands of jobs and accelerate export capabilities.
Lula rejects unilateralism, advocating for reforms in global institutions. Brazil and China lead a 13-nation Peace Group to mediate Ukraine's conflict, emphasizing dialogue over sanctions.
Lula supports Palestinian statehood, consistent with Brazil's 2010 recognition, and condemns violence in Gaza . He positions Brazil as a Global South leader, drawing inspiration from China's poverty reduction model, which lifted 800 million people in four decades.
This partnership fuels Brazil's industrial and energy ambitions but carries risks. Overreliance on commodity exports threatens economic diversification. Chinese manufacturing competition may undermine local industries, challenging Brazil's reindustrialization goals.
Nevertheless, Lula leverages China's capital to modernize infrastructure and assert Brazil's autonomy in global diplomacy, balancing economic gains with strategic independence.
