403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Uruguay Keeps Rate At 9.25% As Core Inflation Resists Easing
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Bank of Uruguay maintained its benchmark interest rate at 9.25% in May 2025, marking the third consecutive pause after four hikes totaling 150 basis points since late 2024.
This decision extends the longest monetary tightening cycle since 2022, targeting core inflation that remains stuck near 6% despite headline inflation cooling to 5.36% in April.
Price increases have stayed within the central bank 's 3–6% target band for 23 straight months, a record since adopting inflation targeting in 2020.
Yet policymakers highlight persistent pressures in tradable goods and services, with core inflation exceeding the target ceiling for five consecutive quarters.
Two-year analyst forecasts dipped to 5.5% in May from 5.8% in April, while market-based projections fell to 5.3%, still above the 4.5% goal. Economic growth shows mixed signals, slowing to 2.9% year-on-year in early 2025 as agriculture's post-drought rebound fades.
The services sector now drives expansion, with tourism revenues up 14% in Q1. Currency appreciation has cut import costs by 8% since 2024, helping contain food inflation at 5.57% in April, down from 6.32% in March.
Monetary transmission appears effective: mortgage rates climbed to 9.1% from 7.8% since December 2024, while corporate borrowing costs rose 180 basis points. Credit growth halved to 4.8% in Q1 compared to 2024 averages.
The bank projects inflation could hit 4.5% within 12 months if current trends hold, though warns of risks from Argentina's economic crisis and volatile U.S. trade policies.
With real rates now at 3.75% above the estimated neutral level, Uruguay's hawkish stance contrasts with regional peers easing policies. The next rate decision on June 27 will test whether disinflation momentum justifies ending South America's most aggressive tightening cycle.
This decision extends the longest monetary tightening cycle since 2022, targeting core inflation that remains stuck near 6% despite headline inflation cooling to 5.36% in April.
Price increases have stayed within the central bank 's 3–6% target band for 23 straight months, a record since adopting inflation targeting in 2020.
Yet policymakers highlight persistent pressures in tradable goods and services, with core inflation exceeding the target ceiling for five consecutive quarters.
Two-year analyst forecasts dipped to 5.5% in May from 5.8% in April, while market-based projections fell to 5.3%, still above the 4.5% goal. Economic growth shows mixed signals, slowing to 2.9% year-on-year in early 2025 as agriculture's post-drought rebound fades.
The services sector now drives expansion, with tourism revenues up 14% in Q1. Currency appreciation has cut import costs by 8% since 2024, helping contain food inflation at 5.57% in April, down from 6.32% in March.
Monetary transmission appears effective: mortgage rates climbed to 9.1% from 7.8% since December 2024, while corporate borrowing costs rose 180 basis points. Credit growth halved to 4.8% in Q1 compared to 2024 averages.
The bank projects inflation could hit 4.5% within 12 months if current trends hold, though warns of risks from Argentina's economic crisis and volatile U.S. trade policies.
With real rates now at 3.75% above the estimated neutral level, Uruguay's hawkish stance contrasts with regional peers easing policies. The next rate decision on June 27 will test whether disinflation momentum justifies ending South America's most aggressive tightening cycle.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment