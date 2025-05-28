Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UP: Railways Engine Derails At Aishbagh Junction In Lucknow, Train Movement Affected

2025-05-28 08:09:41
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A train engine of a train derailed at Aishbagh Junction (ASH) in Lucknow on Wednesday allegedly due to fault in wire of the engine, reported ANI.

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway personnel reached the spot. Meanwhile, the train movement has been affected.

More details awaited.

