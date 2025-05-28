Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Subjects discussed throughout Istanbul discussions get unveiled

2025-05-28 08:04:10
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of recent peace talks with Ukraine held in Istanbul, marking the first direct dialogue between the two nations in over three years. According to Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation and presidential aide, the meeting resulted in agreements on a large-scale prisoner exchange and initial steps toward a possible ceasefire.

Medinsky announced that both sides agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each in the coming days—a move that would be the largest swap since the conflict escalated in 2022. He also noted Ukraine's request for a direct meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, which Moscow is currently considering.

Both parties have committed to drafting detailed ceasefire proposals. Once submitted, further negotiations are expected to take place. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed the prisoner exchange and emphasized that the discussions covered various ceasefire scenarios and the possibility of a summit between the two leaders.

The nearly two-hour session was initiated by Russia after Ukraine had previously halted talks in spring 2022. President Putin had recently invited renewed dialogue without preconditions, which Zelensky had initially resisted. However, following public support from former U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelensky agreed to participate.

While Ukraine’s delegation traveled to Ankara before heading to Istanbul, Russia’s team arrived early and waited throughout Thursday for their counterparts. Talks eventually resumed later that evening.

