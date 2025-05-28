Trace Systems Awarded $564M Army Global Communications Contract

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MCLEAN, Va., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Systems Inc. has been awarded a $564 million contract to provide Global Field Service Representative (FSR) Support Services to the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications, Networks (PEO C3N ). Awarded through a competitive process under the Global Tactical Advanced Communications Systems II (GTACS II) vehicle , this contract renewal underscores Trace Systems' longstanding commitment and understanding of the Army and PEO-C3N's vision for a streamlined, unified network. It highlights Trace as a proven partner capable of delivering cost-effective, innovative satellite communications solutions that modernize operations, streamline workflows, and enable secure connectivity that spans multiple theaters globally.

"For nearly two decades, we have drawn on our engineering, analytical, design, and communications systems expertise to support Army and Department of Defense (DoD) satellite and RF requirements across dozens of programs," said Greg Filak, Vice President of Communications Solutions at Trace Systems. "We take pride in providing comprehensive satellite communications solutions that span so many key elements of the Army's needs, whether it's providing satellite bandwidth, fixed terrestrial, tactical or mobile terminals, engineering, fielding or operational control center services. We look forward to continuing our support to PEO C3N under this contract by addressing the critical FSR component."

Under this contract, Trace will provide more than 200 personnel with satellite communications, networking, cybersecurity, and IT expertise within the continental United States (CONUS) and outside (OCONUS), including CENTCOM, EUCOM, AFRICOM, and INDOPACOM Areas of Responsibility (AORs).

"This award reaffirms the Army's confidence in our company as a premier provider of mission-critical capabilities and innovative, cost-effective solutions aligned with their strategic vision," said Otto Hoernig, CEO of Trace Systems. "Securing this contract renewal within our expanding Army portfolio underscores our sustained growth and market positioning across the Department of Defense sector. Our diverse range of capabilities, services, and technical solutions combined with our depth of cleared engineering, design and support personnel position us well to provide our clients with transformative outcomes aligned with the priorities of the new administration and the DoD, including the transition to a more modernized, agile, and lethal military."

With personnel deployed to more than 30 countries, Trace Systems offers deep expertise in designing, operating, and sustaining advanced communication systems. This contract strengthens the company's reputation as a key Department of Defense partner, showcasing its ability to execute large-scale, technically-complex initiatives that support national defense goals and elevate its standing in the government contracting landscape.

Trace Systems delivers advanced information technology and communication systems and solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and Intelligence Community, specializing in secure, mission-critical systems that enable global operations.

