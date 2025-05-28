Northwesterly Winds To Bring Dust, Reduce Visibility In Qatar
Doha, Qatar: Fresh to strong Northwesterly winds are expected to sweep across Qatar starting Friday, May 30, 2025, stated the Qatar Meteorology Department.
In a weather alert on its social media, the department noted that this weather pattern is likely to persist in the coming week.Read Also
There is a chance that these winds may cause dust storms and reduced visibility in some areas. Marine warnings will also remain in effect during this period.
The department urges the public to exercise caution and to follow only official sources for the latest weather updates.
