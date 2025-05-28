Tintri Vmstore T7080 Named In DCIG 2025-26 TOP 5 Cybersecure NAS Solutions Report

Recognition Underscores Tintri's Commitment to Delivering Secure and Scalable, AI-Powered Data Management Solutions that Simplify Operations for Modern Data Environments

CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri ®, a DDN® subsidiary, and leading provider of the world's only workload-aware, AI-powered data management solutions, today announced that its high-performance flagship platform, the Tintri VMstoreTM T7080, has been named in the 2025-26 DCIG TOP 5 Cybersecure NAS Solutions report. The report by Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) recognizes the top network-attached storage (NAS) systems that combine enterprise-class cybersecurity with scalability and simplified operations for environments exceeding 10PB of data. Tintri and DCIG will also co-host a live webinar on June 11, 2025, to discuss the report and key differentiators that distinguish Tintri in the marketplace.

DCIG independently evaluated 24 NAS systems from leading vendors based on six core criteria: deployment, performance architecture, efficiency, cyber resilience, product management, and support. The Tintri VMstore T7080 distinguished itself for its virtual machine (VM) workload-aware intelligence, automation capabilities and built-in data protection features.

"The Tintri VMstore T7080 brings a unique combination of workload-level intelligence, built-in automation and cybersecurity features that set it apart from traditional NAS systems," said Jerome Wendt, principal analyst, DCIG. "Its ability to simplify operations while providing deep analytics and cyber resilience makes it a standout in our 2025-26 evaluation."

The Tintri VMstore T7080 is purpose-built for enterprise-scale, performance-intensive virtualized and containerized environments. Unlike conventional NAS systems, which require extensive manual tuning and expertise, the T7080 operates with autonomous intelligence that understands and manages workloads at the VM level. This reduces administrative burden, improves application performance predictability and enhances security posture.

This DCIG recognition is the latest in a series of notable accolades for Tintri, including winning the 2025 Data Breakthrough Award for Overall Data Storage Company of the Year, reinforcing its reputation for delivering next-generation data infrastructure that radically simplifies workload management for autonomous and hands-free operations.

"Being named in DCIG's TOP 5 report is another strong validation of our mission to deliver intelligent, powerful and flexible data management solutions for the modern enterprise," said Phil Trickovic, SVP, Tintri. "Tintri continues to push the boundaries of what data management platforms can do – simplifying operations, improving visibility and strengthening cyber resilience from the inside out."

VMstore's AI-powered data management platform continuously monitors and adapts to changing workload demands in real time, offering built-in ransomware protection, instant recovery capabilities and automated quality-of-service (QoS) controls. The result is a secure and self-optimizing infrastructure that supports rapid innovation and uninterrupted operations.

DCIG focused its 2025-26 report on cybersecurity and resilience in modern NAS systems. As data threats continue to rise and environments scale rapidly, the report provides IT decision-makers with a trusted, independent guide to identifying the most capable and secure storage platforms on the market.

Tintri will co-host a live webinar, "Headliners in Cybersecurity: Why Tintri Took Center Stage in DCIG's TOP 5 NAS Solutions Report," with DCIG on Wednesday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT/ 5:00 p.m. GMT / 6:00 p.m. BST. Webinar attendees can join DCIG principal analyst Jerome Wendt and Tintri CTO Brock Mowry as they break down the report findings and explain why the VMstore T7080 was selected. They will also learn how Tintri's cybersecurity features, automation and VM-level intelligence redefine midrange NAS performance and manageability. To register for the webinar, visit: .

To learn more about the DCIG report, visit: DCIG 2025-26 Cybersecure NAS Report .

For more information on the Tintri VMstore T7080, visit: .

About DCIG

The Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) empowers the IT industry with actionable analysis. DCIG analysts provide informed third-party analysis of various cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. DCIG's audiences include C-level executives, IT managers, IT professionals, magazine editors, bloggers, analysts, and providers within the IT and cloud service industry.

About Tintri

Tintri, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), delivers purpose-built solutions to store and manage virtual workloads in enterprise data centers. Thousands of customers have saved countless administrative hours using Tintri's innovative technologies. Explore the Tintri portfolio of solutions at All rights reserved. DDN, Tintri and VMstore are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tintri

