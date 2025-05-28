403
Liquidia Corporation To Present At The 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that the company's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Roger Jeffs, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Michael Kaseta, and Chief Business Officer Jason Adair will be providing an update on the company's business during a fireside chat at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday June 4, 2025, beginning at 11:05 a.m. ET, in New York City.
Access to a webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing Liquidia's website at .
An archived, recorded version of the presentation will be available on Liquidia's website for at least 30 days following the event.
About Liquidia Corporation
Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company's current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of YUTREPIATM (treprostinil) inhalation powder, a drug that has been approved for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PHILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit
Contact Information
Contact Information
Investors:
Jason Adair
Chief Business Officer
919.328.4350
...
Media:
Patrick Wallace
Director, Corporate
