Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) To Allocate 25% Of Forward Revenue Into Crypto Assets, Citing Microstrategy Model And Leveraging Cashxtm Infrastructure

CORNELIUS, N.C., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), a leading innovator in AI-driven retail technologies and intellectual property monetization, today announced a bold new capital allocation strategy aimed at enhancing long-term shareholder value. Beginning in Q2 2025, the company will allocate 25% of all future revenue into cryptocurrency and digital asset investments, with an initial $250,000 investment planned this quarter.

Alpha Modus' inaugural crypto purchase will focus on Bitcoin and other select decentralized assets that meet the company's criteria for long-term value and institutional resilience. This decision comes amid a resurgence in crypto markets and increasing institutional adoption of blockchain-based assets.

“Our strategy echoes the pioneering model of MicroStrategy, whose sustained Bitcoin investment strategy has delivered outsized returns and reinforced balance sheet resilience,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.“We view the strategic allocation of part of our revenue into crypto as both a hedge against inflationary pressures and a forward-looking asset diversification plan aligned with our tech-native DNA.”

As part of this initiative, Alpha Modus also plans to integrate its CashXTM machine network into its broader digital asset strategy. Originally deployed to power retail automation and intelligent cash handling, CashXTM machines are capable of offering consumers seamless access to digital currency services-including the ability to buy, sell, or convert crypto assets at the point of retail engagement.

“The synergy between our physical retail infrastructure and blockchain-based financial systems presents a unique competitive edge,” Alessi added.“Our CashXTM machines are not just retail enablers-they are becoming gateways to the future of decentralized finance. This dual functionality enhances utility for our partners and unlocks new revenue streams for Alpha Modus.”

In light of the company's crypto-forward strategy, Alpha Modus has been approached by several prominent investment banks offering credit facilities with immediate drawdowns ranging from $50 million to $150 million for the exclusive purpose of acquiring digital assets. While no agreements have been finalized, the company is actively evaluating these financing options as part of its long-term digital asset deployment framework.

Alpha Modus has built its business around innovation, with a core focus on developing and enforcing its AI-powered retail technologies. The company sees cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure as a natural complement to its data-centric and decentralized technology outlook.

“We believe digital assets will play a critical role in the future of global finance, and we're aligning Alpha Modus accordingly. This is not a speculation strategy-it's a structured, long-horizon capital shift aimed at unlocking asymmetric value for our shareholders,” Alessi added.

The company's cryptocurrency acquisition and custody strategy will be guided by industry best practices and institutional-grade security protocols. Further details on Alpha Modus' crypto allocations and methodology will be disclosed in future shareholder updates.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for the retail industry. Alpha Modus develops and licenses data-driven technologies that enhance consumer engagement and optimize in-store experiences. Headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina, Alpha Modus is committed to leading the evolution of retail through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

