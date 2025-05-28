San Marcos Organization Brings Affordable And Competitive Club Basketball To North County Youth

San Marcos Basketball

San Marcos Basketball offers scholarships to provide local youth with opportunities for tournament play and summer camps, expanding the basketball experience.

SAN MARCOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a region where youth sports often come with a hefty price tag, San Marcos Basketball is redefining access to competitive athletics by providing high-quality yet low-cost basketball opportunities for both boys and girls in North County. Established in 2020 by a husband-and-wife duo from San Elijo Hills, Hilda Mateiu and Ciprian Oltean, the organization was born out of a passion for the game. It also carries a noble mission: to make an exciting basketball tournament accessible for all families, regardless of income level.Mateiu and Oltean are known to have deep roots in international basketball, being former Romanian National Team players. Their experience allowed them to see firsthand how the rising costs of club sports excluded too many kids from the benefits of structured athletics.“We built this program with one clear goal. We want every child who loves the game to have a chance to play, grow, and compete without the cost being a barrier,” said Mateiu, who once became a basketball standout for eight years and a trainer for the last five years.Currently, San Marcos Basketball offers youth league and tournament participation for just $450 per season -a fraction of the cost of most programs in Southern California. However, as a non-profit organization run entirely by volunteer coaches, every dollar collected goes directly toward essential program costs, such as gym rentals and miscellaneous league and tournament expenses.Yet, despite its affordability, the club guarantees a top-tier experience, offering two to three practices per week as well as personalized coaching and regular gameplay. Team sizes are also kept small-typically eight to nine players-to ensure that every athlete receives meaningful playing time and focused skill development. Equally crucial to the club's mission is its commitment to inclusivity. Because of this, the organization welcomes players from diverse backgrounds and provides full or partial scholarships to qualifying families, including those facing financial hardship, affected by disability, single-parent households, and those comprising active-duty military personnel or veterans.Since its launch, San Marcos Basketball has quickly established itself as a trusted name in the local sports scene, thanks to its community-driven values and transparent pricing model. The program has likewise garnered support from regional partners, most notably the San Diego Clippers and the Los Angeles Clippers, which has helped expand its reach and impact.“We're building more than athletes-we're shaping young leaders, teammates, and exemplary citizens. Whether our players go on to compete in high school or college or just carry these lessons into their lives, we know we're giving them something that lasts,” said Mateiu.Interested players may join the tryouts, conducted every Tuesday or Thursday, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at San Elijo Middle School in San Marcos. Competitive tournaments and league teams are also available for boys in grades 4 through 7.About San Marcos BasketballSan Marcos Basketball is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation in San Marcos, California, dedicated to youth development through community-based sports leadership. Founded and operated by dedicated volunteers, the club prioritizes transparency and inclusion to ensure a long-term, positive impact through team sports. The organization, in particular, features a competitive travel basketball Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team, refined through a combination of European and American approaches.To learn more about the organization, visit

San Marcos Basketball Practice

