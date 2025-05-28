Devart Named Top 25 Publisher In 2025 Componentsource Awards
Devart Named Top 25 Publisher in 2025 ComponentSource Awards
Devart is honored as a Top 25 Publisher in the 2025 ComponentSource Awards, reflecting strong global demand and developer trust in its tools.PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Devart , a global provider of professional database management and connectivity tools , proudly announces it has been recognized as a Top 25 Publisher in the 2025 ComponentSource Awards, presented by the world's largest marketplace for software components and development tools.
This annual recognition is based on real-world global sales data from ComponentSource, providing a reliable snapshot of current developer preferences and software trends. Devart's long-standing partnership with ComponentSource, dating back to 2005, has helped bring its high-performance products to customers across more than 180 countries.
Founded in 1997, Devart has a long-standing mission: to empower professionals working with data and databases by helping them work faster, smarter, and with confidence. Today, Devart supports 500,000+ professionals at 40,000 companies across 140+ countries, including 65% of Fortune 100 companies.
About Devart
Devart is a multi-product company and a leading developer of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.
About ComponentSource
ComponentSource is the world's largest marketplace for reusable software components for all platforms. The respected barometer for the component industry, ComponentSource pioneered the open market for reusable software components in 1995, and continues to drive the market through its award-winning e-business model and groundbreaking work to establish the first widely accepted reusable component standard.
