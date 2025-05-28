Azerbaijan Marks Independence Day With Celebration At Embassy In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Amman hosted a formal celebration on Tuesday to mark the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, reaffirming the strength of diplomatic ties and historical friendship between Baku and Amman.In an official statement, the embassy underscored the deep-rooted relationship between the two countries, describing it as a bond of brotherhood based on mutual respect. The embassy recalled a pivotal moment in 1994, when the late King Hussein met Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in Casablanca. That meeting, it noted, laid the groundwork for a lasting and strategic relationship.The statement also emphasized the continued personal connection between His Majesty King Abdullah II and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, calling it a cornerstone of today's high-level partnership. President Aliyev has visited Jordan twice, while King Abdullah II has made three official visits to Azerbaijan.Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in the 1990s, Azerbaijan and Jordan have steadily expanded cooperation across key areas including politics, defense, economy, science, and culture. The embassy noted that Azerbaijan opened its first diplomatic mission in Amman in 2006, signaling its commitment to deepening bilateral engagement.The growing institutional framework between the two countries includes the work of joint governmental committees and parliamentary friendship groups. A total of 52 bilateral agreements have been signed, covering a wide range of sectors and cooperation mechanisms.The embassy highlighted recent momentum in bilateral cooperation, citing increased engagement in military and defense ties, scientific exchanges, and cultural initiatives. It said the partnership reflects a shared interest in peace, regional cooperation, and sustainable development.As Azerbaijan commemorates its independence, the embassy described the occasion as an opportunity to look forward to future achievements. The country's strategic location, at the nexus of East and West and along the historic Silk Road, has positioned it as a vital link between civilizations and a hub for global trade and cultural exchange.The embassy also emphasized Azerbaijan's Islamic heritage and its historical contributions to Islamic civilization. Islam was introduced to the region in the first century of the Hijri calendar, and Azerbaijani scholars and scientists played a prominent role in the Islamic Golden Age. Following independence, Azerbaijan has reconnected with its Islamic and cultural roots, regaining its place in the broader Muslim world.Today, Azerbaijan is a member of more than 13 major international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Non-Aligned Movement, UNESCO, and UNICEF. The embassy said this active participation reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation.