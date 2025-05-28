Jordanian Industrial Firms Take Part In Buildex 2025 In Damascus

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- Thirty Jordanian industrial companies are participating in the 22nd International Construction Exhibition (Buildex) in Damascus, aiming to tap into Syria's reconstruction market. The Jordanian pavilion was officially inaugurated by Fathi Al-Jaghbir, Chairman of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, with support from the Amman Chamber of Industry.In a statement issued Wednesday, the Chamber said the participating companies operate in sectors essential to rebuilding efforts, including infrastructure, construction materials, energy, and engineering industries, areas in which Jordan maintains a strong regional competitive edge.Al-Jaghbir emphasized the significance of strengthening economic ties with Syria, highlighting the mutual interests, historical connections, and the notable presence of Syrian investors in Jordan. He noted that participating in events like Buildex opens new avenues for industrial cooperation and regional integration.Held at the new exhibition grounds near Damascus International Airport, the five-day trade fair is organized under the patronage of Syria's Ministries of Economy, Industry, and Public Works and Housing.The exhibition features 490 Syrian companies and 250 regional and international firms. Exhibitors represent a wide range of sectors, including construction and finishing materials, alternative energy, water technologies, furnishings, real estate development, engineering services, logistics, banking, and safety systems.