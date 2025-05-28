Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian chief negotiator provides key developments from meeting in Istanbul

Russian chief negotiator provides key developments from meeting in Istanbul


2025-05-28 07:58:46
(MENAFN) Following the first direct peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in three years, Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky provided an update on key developments from the nearly two-hour meeting in Istanbul.

Medinsky outlined three major outcomes: a large-scale prisoner exchange, a possible leaders’ summit, and the next steps toward a ceasefire agreement.

He announced that both sides had agreed to a significant prisoner swap involving 1,000 individuals from each side, set to occur in the coming days. Additionally, he acknowledged Ukraine’s request for direct talks between President Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that Russia had taken the proposal under consideration.

Finally, Medinsky confirmed that each delegation will soon submit detailed proposals for a future ceasefire. Once these plans are shared, both sides have agreed to resume negotiations based on the submitted frameworks.

Medinsky expressed general satisfaction with the progress and reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to continue discussions.

MENAFN28052025000045015687ID1109605119

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search