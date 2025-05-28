403
Trump Floats Proposal for Canada to Join U.S.
(MENAFN) Persisting in his ambition to incorporate Canada into the United States, Leader Donald Trump has once again suggested that the nation is "considering" joining as the 51st state.
This proposition, he claims, would grant Canada free access to the U.S. "Golden Dome" missile defense initiative, which otherwise comes with a steep price tag.
Trump shared the proposal on Truth Social this Tuesday, stating, “I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State.”
He then asserted, "They are considering the offer!"
There has been no prompt response from Canadian officials.
However, during a recent meeting at the White House, Canadian Premier Mark Carney made a definitive statement that Canada is "not for sale" and "won't be for sale, ever."
The previous week, Trump announced that he had finalized the "architecture" for the highly publicized "Golden Dome" missile defense strategy. This system, which Trump estimates will require USD175 billion over the coming three years, is said to involve advanced technologies.
Although specific information about the defense system remains limited, Trump revealed that it would "deploy next generation technologies across the land, sea and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors."
Whether the system will offer national coverage or focus on strategically important regions remains uncertain.
According to Trump, Canada has demonstrated enthusiasm about joining the project. “Canada wants to be a part of it, which would be fairly small expansion, but we'll work with them on pricing. They know about it very much. They've asked us to be a part of it. I think it's something that is great. If they can afford to do it, we can afford to do it," he explained.
