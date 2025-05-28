403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico Gears Up for USMCA Review Amid Economic Shift
(MENAFN) The review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is expected to commence by late September or early October, according to Mexican Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday.
Ebrard explained that U.S. regulations mandate consultations across various sectors before the scheduled trade deal evaluation in the upcoming months.
Mexico plans to "evaluate everything" during this process, Ebrard emphasized, noting his ongoing collaboration with the country’s business community on challenges related to steel and aluminum.
Looking ahead, Ebrard expressed optimism for Mexico's economic future, stating he hopes the nation will enter a phase marked by "greater economic regionalization," with enhanced integration throughout North America.
As Latin America’s second-largest economy after Brazil, Mexico’s growth slowed to 1.4 percent in 2024 from 3.3 percent the year prior, according to the most recent official data.
The government projects economic expansion of between 1.5 percent and 2.3 percent for 2025.
Ebrard explained that U.S. regulations mandate consultations across various sectors before the scheduled trade deal evaluation in the upcoming months.
Mexico plans to "evaluate everything" during this process, Ebrard emphasized, noting his ongoing collaboration with the country’s business community on challenges related to steel and aluminum.
Looking ahead, Ebrard expressed optimism for Mexico's economic future, stating he hopes the nation will enter a phase marked by "greater economic regionalization," with enhanced integration throughout North America.
As Latin America’s second-largest economy after Brazil, Mexico’s growth slowed to 1.4 percent in 2024 from 3.3 percent the year prior, according to the most recent official data.
The government projects economic expansion of between 1.5 percent and 2.3 percent for 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment