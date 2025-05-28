Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mexico Gears Up for USMCA Review Amid Economic Shift

Mexico Gears Up for USMCA Review Amid Economic Shift


2025-05-28 07:52:06
(MENAFN) The review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is expected to commence by late September or early October, according to Mexican Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday.

Ebrard explained that U.S. regulations mandate consultations across various sectors before the scheduled trade deal evaluation in the upcoming months.

Mexico plans to "evaluate everything" during this process, Ebrard emphasized, noting his ongoing collaboration with the country’s business community on challenges related to steel and aluminum.

Looking ahead, Ebrard expressed optimism for Mexico's economic future, stating he hopes the nation will enter a phase marked by "greater economic regionalization," with enhanced integration throughout North America.

As Latin America’s second-largest economy after Brazil, Mexico’s growth slowed to 1.4 percent in 2024 from 3.3 percent the year prior, according to the most recent official data.

The government projects economic expansion of between 1.5 percent and 2.3 percent for 2025.

MENAFN28052025000045017169ID1109605115

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search