Google Pixel 10 LEAKS: Colours, Specs, Features And India Price Details

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) We were thrilled to see Google get the Pixel right again, and the Pixel 9 series was a huge success. With the impending Pixel 10 series, we anticipate that the same trend will continue. In anticipation of its anticipated August 2025 release, the Pixel 10 range is already generating excitement. We can see what to anticipate in terms of style, colors, and features according to recent leaks that have surfaced before of the debut.

We expect Google to offer four devices in its Pixel 10 range this year, much like it did with the Pixel 9 series: the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Each new Pixel model is expected to include unique design and hardware advancements. According to leaked information, Google is leaning toward a more colorful palette for the next generation of Pixel phones, with bright new tones across the portfolio.

The basic Pixel 10 is reportedly going to be available in four colors: Obsidian (black), Blue, Iris (a gentle purple), and Limoncello, a bright new yellow hue, according to a recent posts on social media. In the meanwhile, a more sophisticated appearance is anticipated for the more expensive Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Green, porcelain (white), obsidian, and sterling (neutral grey) are among the disclosed color selections.

google pixel 10 twitter/KiS4yNb51M

- Chike (@zellzoi) May 27, 2025

Additionally, Google is reportedly preparing a collection of 40 new themed wallpapers to match each colour variant, offering users a personalised experience.

Google Pixel 10 first look. ✅Via: .@MarksGonePublic#Pixel10 #GooglePixel10 twitter/HZGCWS2OJN

- Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 25, 2025

In addition, the Pixel 10 series is anticipated to come pre-installed with Android 16 and the new Tensor G5 CPU. This chip, which aims to increase connection and energy efficiency, may be connected with a MediaTek T900 modem, unlike prior versions. Software elements like context-aware interactions, on-device summarization, and improved Assistant capabilities that are exclusive to Google's AI-first approach are probably going to be included in each model.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is said to be the most expensive in the range, beginning at $1,200 (about Rs1,03,900 in India). The standard Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are likely to preserve its predecessors' pricing structures, perhaps starting at Rs 70,000 to Rs 90,000.

Notably, nothing has been verified by Google, but based on last year's calendar, the global launch of the Pixel 10 series - including in India - is likely to occur in August.