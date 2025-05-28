IPL 2025: 'Injuries To Key Pacers Hurt LSG's Momentum,' Says Mentor Zaheer Khan

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Zaheer Khan spoke about his team's approach in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), focusing on overcoming challenges like injuries to key bowlers.

"We obviously made the conscious effort of the challenges which we are facing in the beginning of the season, which is losing a few of our main bowlers to injuries. We consciously made the effort, you know, we're not really going to pay too much attention to that, and we're still going to find a way of putting up games of cricket together and finding ways of winning the match. That is something was the process which everyone was aligned to," Zaheer Khan said in the post-match presentation.

Khan also discussed about their positives of the tournament and stability in the batting order.

"There are positives, a lot of positives, the stability was evident with regard to batting, but with regard to bowling, we were trying to figure out the combinations, we were trying to figure out the options which can get us over the line. And that is something was the story right throughout the season."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma arguably played the knock of his life and lifted Bengaluru to a handsome victory as they overcame Lucknow with a six-wicket triumph in the final group stage game of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Punjab stayed at the top of the standings, while RCB moved to the second spot with two more points. RCB have booked a date with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, while Gujarat Titans, who slipped to third, will face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.

Bengaluru pulled off the third-highest successful run chase in the tournament's history, courtesy of an unbeaten 107-run partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma. LSG finished seventh in the points table, with six victories and eight defeats in their 14 matches, and they have 12 points.