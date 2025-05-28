ASSFACE Diet® Trademark Registers, Brand Benefits From Supreme Court Decision

The ASSFACE Diet® Trademark just registered with the USPTO - a move made possible in part due to a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASSFACE Diet® , a bold and refreshingly honest nutrition brand, is now a registered trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)-a move made possible in part due to a pivotal 2019 U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding free speech protections in trademark law.

In Iancu v. Brunetti , the Court struck down the federal ban on "immoral or scandalous" trademarks, clearing the path for expressive branding like the ASSFACE Diet®-a name that turns heads while delivering a serious message: A dded. S ugar. S ucks. F ruits and veggies. A lso contain. C arbs. E at those.

The acronym is designed to be memorable and fun, but there's even more to it than that. ASSFACE is rooted in simplicity, truth, and sustainability-encouraging people to ditch added sugars, eat whole foods, and stop overcomplicating healthy eating. The brand's cheeky mascot, AJ the Donkey (or "Assface Jack"), helps deliver smart nutrition guidance with a wink-making health more approachable, not preachy.

The diet itself is inspired by whole foods-diet principles, but it allows dairy and legumes, making it sustainable and nutritionally inclusive. It also doesn't completely prohibit foods like whole grain bread or artificial sweeteners, as eliminating entire food groups isn't exactly ideal in many cases. A touch of attitude, backed by science, the ASSFACE Diet is about result over perfection.

The woman behind it all, Erika Rawes, is a certified fitness coach, former national journalist, and former Miss Wake County USA 2024. After losing 115 pounds herself, Erika created the ASSFACE Diet® to empower others with a real-world, no-nonsense path to eating better-without perfectionism, shame, or gimmicks.

"I wanted a name people would remember-but I also wanted something that represented the truth about food and how we sabotage ourselves with added sugar and processed junk," said Rawes. "The ASSFACE Diet is a wake-up call, wrapped in humor, backed by lived experience."

To learn more, visit .

Press Contact:

Erika Rawes

9192978329--br-ACE Diet®

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In href="" class="btnCustom">GET STARTED